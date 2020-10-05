Insights Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.36 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $69,273.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.21 or 0.05138506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,529,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

