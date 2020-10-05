Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insmed in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. Insmed has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $35.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

