Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.90. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $328,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock worth $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $31,092,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,414,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

