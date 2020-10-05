Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 10.3%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares shot up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.77. 631,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 824,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,845 shares of company stock valued at $472,665. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

