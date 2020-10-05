Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,615.00

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $23,215.32 and approximately $9,615.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Intelligent Trading Foundation token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.03 or 0.05143755 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 tokens. The official website for Intelligent Trading Foundation is intelligenttrading.org. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Foundation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.