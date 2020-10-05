Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Interface worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Interface by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 108,019 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 1,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 285,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 268,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Interface by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $386.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

