International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Up 25%

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 242,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 88,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

International Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

