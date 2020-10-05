International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Price Up 5%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.82. 185,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 403,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 321.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

