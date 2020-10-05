Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $682.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.65 on Monday, hitting $705.93. 7,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,178. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

