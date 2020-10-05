Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 5th (ADS, BARC, BMW, BNP, DAI, DBK, EZJ, F, GS, GSK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 5th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €280.00 ($329.41) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $225.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 150 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €8.90 ($10.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.15 ($2.53) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was given a $55.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €173.00 ($203.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €4.90 ($5.76) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $400.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

