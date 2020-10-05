Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 5th (CVE, EMP.A, GWO, GXI, L, MEOH, NLC, PPL, TCS, TFII)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 5th:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$7.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$78.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$1.85 to C$2.10.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$34.50 to C$38.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.