Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MacroGenics (MGNX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX):

10/3/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

10/1/2020 – MacroGenics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2020 – MacroGenics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2020 – MacroGenics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of MGNX opened at $24.27 on Monday. MacroGenics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,636. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

