Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 5th (ARKAY, AWR, BAND, BCUCY, BKR, BOSSY, CC, CFRUY, F, GM)

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American States Water has a sturdy utility customer base, which is further increasing steadily. Its rising investments in strengthening its aging water infrastructure will help it serve customers efficiently. It possesses some of the strongest credit ratings in the water utility space. Its subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with 11 military bases, which also assure a consistent flow of revenues. American States Water’s stable performance enables it to pay regular dividends to its shareholders. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. American States Water’s dependence on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings is a significant drawback. Also, the company operates in a highly-regulated environment and any changes in the existing laws may adversely impact its business.”

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bandwidth is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective operations, an accretive customer base and solid product portfolio. The CPaaS segment is considered to be the key driver of its long-term growth strategy. It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with superior network capacity with usage-based revenue model. Bandwidth intends to enhance its international customer base on the back of a dynamic business model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive environment. Escalated R&D investments weigh on Bandwidth’s margins. Dependency on third parties for billing purposes might lead to billing inconsistencies. The adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to erode the top line. Further, it faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baker Hughes is well equipped with technologies to serve explorers focusing more on shale and offshore deep-water oil and gas rather than conventional production. Moreover, the company’s plan to extend its reach beyond oil fields to capitalize on LNG contracts is commendable. Encouragingly, it has a strong balance sheet. Notably, the company’s debt-to-capitalization ratio is at 0.28, signifying low debt exposure. Also, the oilfield service player’s cash balance can repay more than half of long-term debt, recorded at $6,766 million, which is quite encouraging. However, the firm expects uncertainty in the energy sector, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, to prevail going forward. Importantly, with the tally for oil and gas drilling rigs declining considerably over the months, the demand for oilfield service is likely to plunge.”

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Chemours for the third quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company is witnessing strong demand for Opteon in mobile applications. It should also benefit from its cost management actions. The company also has a strong liquidity position. Chemours has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is facing pressure in its Chemical Solutions segment. Lower prices are hurting revenues in this segment. The division is also exposed to headwinds from weak global demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and mining operation shutdowns by customers. The Fluoroproducts unit also faces challenges from softer industrial demand and illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into the European Union. Weak demand is also hurting volumes in the Titanium Technologies unit. “

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster the company’s long-term revenues. Ford’s big push toward the development of electric and autonomous vehicles will drive profitability. The firm’s alliance with Volkswagen is likely to accelerate execution of EV strategy and boost Argo AI prospects. Focus on cost-cut efforts are expected to enable the firm to navigate through the coronavirus-induced financial crisis. Auto market recovery in China—which happens to be Ford’s second-largest market— also bode well. However, the elevated leverage of the company restricts its financial flexibility. Depressed demand of vehicles amid the coronavirus uncertainty is likely to hurt Ford’s earnings in the near future. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming launches including GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq EV are expected to boost the firm’s prospects. Importantly, the firm has enough cash on the balance sheet to weather the short-term headwinds. It also expects EBIT improvement in 2H20 from the 1H20 levels. The company aims to spend more than $20 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs powered by new-low cost batteries. While the investment bodes well for long term prospects, the move is likely to strain near term margins. High product launch costs, R&D expenses and capital expenditure are anticipated to weigh on the firm’s operating income. Coronavirus concerns and unfavorable forex translations also act as headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE so far this year. The company’s initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials over the long term. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in expenses in the near term, which might hurt the bottom line to some extent. Notably, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to continue to support profitability in the quarters ahead. Nevertheless, global economic slowdown, low interest rate environment across the globe and weak loan demand are expected to hamper revenue growth to some extent. Moreover, the coronavirus-induced ambiguity is likely to hurt its financials.”

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kirby have plunged 55.2% in a year’s time, mainly due to weak performance of the distribution and services unit. The unit's below-par performance is due to softness in the oil and gas market. Coronavirus concerns have worsened the situation. Segmental revenues plunged 46.1% in the first half of 2020. Moreover, in inland marine business, activity and barge utilization levels have declined as a result of coronavirus-related headwinds. Given the significant softness in economic activities, the company anticipates average barge utilization to be lower sequentially in the third quarter. However, the company’s cost-reduction efforts to minimize coronavirus-led challenges are appreciable. Moreover, in the commercial and industrial fronts there has been improvement pertaining to on-highway and power generation.”

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic buyouts and divestments are streaming its portfolio and boosting long term prospects. The firm frequently acquires companies to expand geographic footprint, improve customer offering and adopt new technologies. LKQ fares well in the free cash flow parameter, which is a key metric to gauge the financial health of the firm. In response to the uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, LKQ has initiated a series of cost-saving initiatives throughout the enterprise, including permanent layoffs, furloughs and compensation cuts, resulting in permanent cost reductions of approximately $80 million annually in the North American segment. Low leverage and a solid liquidity profile bode well. Given the tailwinds surrounding the firm, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magellan Midstream boasts of an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including the country's largest petroleum infrastructure network, which generate stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The partnership, which displays an impressive history of rewarding investors, expects to generate DCF of around $1-$1.05 billion this year even amid the industry slump. However, Magellan Midstream is grappling with weak refined products demand on account of the worldwide coronavirus-induced lockdown. The recent spate of project cancellations have made investors worried about the partnership’s growth prospects. As it is, Magellan Midstream is reeling under high and deteriorating leverage, which restricts its financial freedom. As such, investors interested in the partnership are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $525.00 target price on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $481.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Customer-centric business model and growing demand for high-quality auto parts are likely to boost O’Reilly’s prospects. The specialty auto parts retailer is poised to benefit from store openings and distribution centers in profitable regions. The company has a competitive edge due to dual market strategy by serving DIY and DIFM customers. While O’Reilly started witnessing recoveries in sales since May and generated robust revenues during the second quarter of 2020, the company remains skeptical if it will be able to retain the same momentum in the latter half of 2020. The company’s rising SG&A costs along with high debt levels are also major concerns and may dent its profit levels. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Standard Motors enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. Its Pollak business buyout has enhanced Standard Motors’ growth opportunities. Encouragingly, Standard Motor expects sequential improvement in the sales volume in the upcoming quarter as the customers’ orders have started to pick up. Healthy balance sheet and the firm’s cost cut efforts are also likely to aid margins. However, tariffs woes in China along with dampened investors’ confidence amid coronavirus-led uncertainty are likely to dent the firm’s margins. The firm’s cash flow is also under pressure. Also coronavirus-led financial uncertainity has forced the company to suspend payouts and stock buybacks, in turn dampening investors' confidence. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $305.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $151.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk. Due to these negatives, shares of the company have declined in the past year.”

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

