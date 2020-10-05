ION Market Capitalization Achieves $325,372.67 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $325,372.67 and approximately $3,134.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,449,397 coins and its circulating supply is 13,549,397 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

