IOTA Market Capitalization Hits $756.82 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. IOTA has a total market cap of $756.82 million and $8.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002540 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinone, Huobi and Bitfinex. In the last week, IOTA has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00216616 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000921 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitfinex, Binance, Huobi, Coinone, Upbit, FCoin, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Ovis, HitBTC, Exrates and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

