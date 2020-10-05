Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Trading Down 11.4%

Isign Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ISGN)’s stock price was down 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 9,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 3,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Isign Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

