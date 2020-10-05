Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $108.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 128.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.