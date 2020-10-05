Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

NYSE:STZ opened at $185.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.79. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,507,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

