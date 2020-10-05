Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

NYSE JELD opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

