Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.32

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 12604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

