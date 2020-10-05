Jerome M. Guillen Sells 15,000 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $6,636,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,357 shares in the company, valued at $28,473,467.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerome M. Guillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.68. 44,527,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,525,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.47. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The firm has a market cap of $394.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tesla by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.12.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

