Jetcoin Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $260,964.14 and $234,910.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.21 or 0.05138506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

