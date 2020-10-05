Jewel (JWL) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. During the last week, Jewel has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $13.58 million and $1,253.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00089021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01513163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

