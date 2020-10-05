John China Sells 1,264 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $307,227.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,953.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John China also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.20, for a total transaction of $320,044.80.

On Monday, August 3rd, John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.25. 7,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,299. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.68. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,784 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,172,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 312,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

