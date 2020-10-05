John R. Chiminski Sells 182,231 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CTLT traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.47. 898,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,652. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,088,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Catalent by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

