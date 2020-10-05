Joint Ventures Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $9,949.73 and $1,073.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00266556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00088628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.01513138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00163182 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

