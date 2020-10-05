Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,814 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $464,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.13, for a total transaction of $442,607.69.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.11, for a total transaction of $333,887.50.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $478,896.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 36,249 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,250.00.

Shares of STMP traded up $10.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.