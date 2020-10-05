JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.14.

PPL stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching C$28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 793,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.3791795 EPS for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at C$254,162.21. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,890 shares of company stock valued at $261,356 over the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

