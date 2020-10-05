JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded EASYJET PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

