JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $422.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 422 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 78250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $653.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 339.90.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

