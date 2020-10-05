Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Juniper Networks by 476.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after buying an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 584.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 2,639,536 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,543 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,033,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. 72,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,599. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.