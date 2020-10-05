Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

JE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

JE stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $93.72.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

