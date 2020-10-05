JUST (JST) Achieves Market Cap of $73.85 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $73.85 million and approximately $43.80 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00088901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01508512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164403 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

