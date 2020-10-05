JUST Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $73.27 million and approximately $47.68 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.01516761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166518 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

