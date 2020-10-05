Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Trading Up 13.4%

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) were up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 3,354,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,553,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNDI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $388.21 million, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

