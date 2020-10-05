Karatgold Coin Hits Market Cap of $23.40 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinbe, YoBit and HitBTC. Karatgold Coin has a total market cap of $23.40 million and $86,055.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.41 or 0.05160626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

KBC is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karatgold Coin Token Trading

Karatgold Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Coinsuper, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

