Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.85. 1,225,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,277,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The stock has a market cap of $194.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keane Group stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Keane Group worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

