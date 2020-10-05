Keep Network Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007009 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $512,701.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00265375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00088478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.01521201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00167374 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,927,481 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

