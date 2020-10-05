Keith Schmid Sells 83,333 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,553 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00.

Shares of PLUG traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.74. 41,930,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,371,490. Plug Power Inc has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plug Power by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 619,002 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after buying an additional 314,924 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

