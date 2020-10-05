Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ING Group downgraded AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Get AEGON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $2.74 on Monday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AEGON by 1,672.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AEGON by 42.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 117,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AEGON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 114,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AEGON during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.