Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Trading Down 7.2%

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 68,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 84,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

About Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW)

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

