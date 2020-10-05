KeyCorp Weighs in on Papa John’s Int’l, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Shares of PZZA opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.00. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $102.25.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 19.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 4,147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

