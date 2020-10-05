Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $98.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

