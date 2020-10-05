KickCoin (KICK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.96 or 0.05127712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

