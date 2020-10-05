KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.20

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 6175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

KIGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KION GRP AG/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

