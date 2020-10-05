KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KION GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

KIGRY traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $22.58. 21,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,798. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.53.

KION GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

