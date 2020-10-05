Klimatas (KTS) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $16,219.66 and $101.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00340900 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018833 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012733 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007744 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.