Kodiak Sciences (EVER) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: EVER) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kodiak Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences’ peers have a beta of 1.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kodiak Sciences Competitors 1030 3505 6932 326 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences $248.81 million -$7.12 million -138.75 Kodiak Sciences Competitors $7.05 billion $1.35 billion 111.90

Kodiak Sciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences -1.67% -9.24% -5.39% Kodiak Sciences Competitors -12.63% -61.24% -6.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Kodiak Sciences

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

