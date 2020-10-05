KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KNCRY stock remained flat at $$6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

About KONE Oyj

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.