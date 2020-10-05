Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KKPNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 139,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,934. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

